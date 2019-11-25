Clovis church gives back to community by offering free Thanksgiving feast after Sunday service

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A church in Clovis was able to help families enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal a few days early this year.The Clovis Seventh Day Adventist Church on Helm and Santa Ana opened their doors and offered a free Thanksgiving feast to anyone who wished to visit Sunday.This was their 8th annual Thanksgiving feast and it was absolutely free for anyone to attend.Organizers say the event is aimed to give back to the community and those who are less fortunate.Then once the feast is over and all of the attendees are full, the remaining leftovers are boxed up and taken over to the Poverello House for them to give out.