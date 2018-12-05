CONSUMER REPORTS

Common food safety mistakes

EMBED </>More Videos

It's that time of year when many of us will be cooking holiday meals. The last thing you want is for someone to get sick from a foodborne illness. Consumer Reports reveals that pre

It's that time of year when many of us will be cooking holiday meals. The last thing you want is for someone to get sick from a foodborne illness. Consumer Reports reveals that prevention starts before you even enter the kitchen!

Take those reusable grocery bags. They might be better for the environment, but they can be a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria. Those reusable tote bags that you take grocery shopping, you want to toss them in the washing machine every once and awhile. And that's because juices from raw foods like meat and seafood can get into the fabric and then you run the risk of having that contaminate the food the next time you go shopping.

It's also important to keep raw meat refrigerated. But did you know you should not keep meat on the top shelf of the fridge? Keep raw meat, chicken, seafood on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator. That's where it's coldest and also then you prevent any juices from dripping down on the rest of the food that may be in your fridge.

And be sure to check that your refrigerator is actually cold enough to prevent the spreading of bacteria. It's safest to keep your refrigerator at a temperature at 37 degrees and you want to check it by using an inexpensive refrigerator thermometer.

Another common mistake people make is not washing their hands enough while cooking. This could lead to you spreading bacteria around the kitchen, including onto spice containers, prepared salads and even your phone or tablet, which a lot of people use while cooking. Your phone can be an unexpected source of cross contamination, so try not to use your phone when cooking. And if you do use it, wash your hands before and after you touch it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood safetyconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Airline Travel Survival Guide
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
More consumer reports
FOOD & DRINK
First look: Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Fresno
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former federal judge recalls being appointed to position by President George H.W. Bush
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
Club One Casino seeks new downtown home in old Gottschalks store
Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings
Search and rescue underway for 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal, DoorDash driver arrested
Suspects pose as police, rob man in West Central Fresno
Show More
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
More News