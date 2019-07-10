consumer watch

Consumer Watch: Easy summer meals in a pressure cooker

By
This summer, let a pressure cooker save you time and keep the kitchen cool! Consumer Reports cooked up a storm to see which models can take the pressure off your summer entertaining.

Pressure cooking ribs will help tenderize them. Then pop them on the grill to sear and smoke. Do you need deviled eggs for a crowd? That's not a problem, because pressure-cooked eggs are simple to peel. But which device can tackle your whole summer barbecue?

There's the Instant Pot and other multi-cookers, which can cost $70 to $250. Consumer Reports set out to see how they perform.

Testers checked out features like steaming, sautéing, slow-cooking, and pressure cooking by preparing pork ribs, chili with dried beans, lots of vegetables, and white rice.

Five models got an Excellent rating for pressure cooking, and a few had some special talents.

The 6-quart Breville Fast Slow Pro model # BPR700BSS for $250 stands out for slow-cooking, so it would be perfect for making tender baked beans. It also gets high marks for steaming; every BBQ needs something a little healthy! The Breville's lid doesn't lock in steam mode, so you can peek in and avoid mushy veggies.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Max for $200 has a sous vide feature, which will turn out moist meats and fish. It does a very good job making rice.

The Ninja Foodi OP302 is a 6.5-quart model for $230 that has a crisping lid; after testers pressure-cooked a chicken, they were able to brown it. It also works as an air fryer, and you can even roast corn on the cob in it!

As for dessert, a multi-cooker can even finish your summer BBQ with a cheesecake so you don't have to turn on your oven!

Consumer Reports has this tip: The silicone ring that seals the lid on multi-cookers can retain the odors of whatever you cook. So to keep the scent of curry away from your cheesecake, consider keeping a second ring on hand just for sweets. It's also a good idea to dry the lid ring-side up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksummer foodssummerconsumer watchconsumer reportscooking
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Reports: Most reliable appliance brands
Consumer Watch: Food is better than supplements
Is it safe to 'base tan' before a vacation?
Why don't product recalls happen faster?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News