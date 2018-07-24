FOOD & DRINK

Cookies, cakes and more: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Clovis

Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best bakeries near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes



Photo: nothing bundt cakes/Yelp

Topping the list is Nothing Bundt Cakes. Located at 635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, this is the highest-rated bakery in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. The nationwide brand offers bundt cake flavors like chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet, carrot, confetti, lemon, marble and more.

"I love this place -- it is my go-to for birthdays, anniversaries, holiday parties, whatever!" wrote Yelper Cin J. "They are so friendly and awesome but call or order online because they are constantly busy. Yes it's that good!"

2. Sweet Delicates



Photo: deidre n./Yelp

Next up is Sweet Delicates, situated at 50 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 111. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cake shop has proven to be a local favorite.

Standard cake flavors include vanilla, chocolate, marble and almond. Looking for a specialty dessert? Check out flavors like champagne, red velvet, carrot, funfetti and various fruits.

3. Bullard Donut and Bakery



Photo: rigs r./Yelp

Bullard Donut and Bakery, located at 1779 Bullard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the doughnut shop 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews. In addition to doughnuts, look for an array of Mexican pastries and breads. Fan favorites include apple fritters glazed in chocolate and bierocks -- Eastern-European pastry pockets with savory fillings.

4. Parisien Bakery



Photo: Jacob Z./Yelp

Parisien Bakery is another go-to, with four stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. The French-style establishment offers pastries, tarts, pies, cakes and more. Noteworthy menu items include cream puffs, strawberry pies, French flan and almond pie. Head over to 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 105, to see for yourself.

5. Panaderia Cafe Oaxaca



Photo: Denova B./Yelp

Then there's Panaderia Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery -- which offers plenty of vegan-friendly options -- at 1160 Clovis Ave. Look for the cream cheese jalapeno roll, a variety of sweet breads and themed cookies.
