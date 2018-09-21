Craving Cajun/Creole fare? Here are the 3 best spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cajun/Creole spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. The Crawfish Guy
Photo: Cheefong J./Yelp
Topping the list is The Crawfish Guy. Located at 5730 N. First St., Suite 102 in Northeast Fresno, this the highest-rated Cajun/Creole restaurant in the city, boasting four stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp. Appetizers include shucked oysters, calamari with cocktail sauce, boneless chicken bites and fries, butterfly shrimp and clam chowder.
On the menu, there are plenty of seafood offerings like clams, crawfish, king crab legs, mussels, lobster, snow crab legs and more. Seasoning options include garlic butter, lemon pepper and Allsome sauce. Pair your meal with extras like corn on the cob, Cajun fries, lemon pepper fries, potatoes, sausage, sweet potato fries and more.
2. Chicken King
Photo: CieAnne B./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Chicken King, situated at 1234 Fulton St. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the soul food and Cajun/Creole spot, offering barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite. Sandwich options include slow-smoked tri-tip, chicken breast with lettuce and tomatoes, and fried fish or shrimp po'boys. Classic sides like collard greens, black-eyed peas, yams, macaroni and cheese, barbecue baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw are also available.
3. Lotus Kitchen
Photo: lotus kitchen/Yelp
Lotus Kitchen, located at 1432 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 106, in Southeast Fresno, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cajun/Creole and Laotian eatery four stars out of 32 reviews. Offerings include crawfish, shrimp, crab legs, Manila clams, green mussels and snow crab clusters. Round out your meal with corn on the cob, white rice, house noodles or garlic bread.