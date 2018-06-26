Craving dessert? Check out these 3 new Fresno sweet spots

Sky's Donuts
4386 W. Shaw Ave., Northwest Fresno
Photo: Melissa-Lou H./Yelp
Sky's Donuts is a spot to score fresh doughnuts, refreshing smoothies and more in northwest Fresno. The shop comes courtesy of owner Sokhom Kong Yin (SKY), who also owns Ann's Donuts in Selma, the Fresno Bee reports.
For dessert, try one of the eatery's classic pastries like French crullers, maple bacon bars, apple fritters and cinnamon rolls. Creative treats are also on offer, such as doughnuts topped with gummy bears and Oreos.
Yelpers are generally positive about Sky's Donuts, which currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Dale N., who reviewed the shop on June 24, wrote, "Their doughnuts are excellent, dough is great and there's no taste of grease. I also had a Bierrock, which had a very special dough baked around it. Definitely recommend that you give them a try -- you'll like it."
"They have more than just doughnuts!" said Yelper Mireya S. "They have breakfast and lunch bagel/croissant sandwiches. Doughnuts were fresh and fluffy just the way we like them!"
Sky's Donuts is open from 4:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Callejas Cakes
3207 E. Shields Ave., McLane
PHOTO: lila g./YELP
Callejas Cakes is a family-run bakery that recently debuted in McLane. The dessert shop offers custom cakes for all occasions, as well as a wide variety of pastries, fruit tarts and cookies.
Come try one of the bakery's artisan chocolate-covered strawberries, French palmiers or enjoy slices of pink champagne cake or strawberry pizza.
Callejas Cakes is off to a strong start with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Pete C., who reviewed the bakery on June 19, wrote, "First off, everything in the cases looked fresh and delicious! The gentleman that helped us was extremely nice and helpful. We ordered a few different cookies and a strawberry pizza. Let me tell you, that strawberry pizza was delicious!"
"Very clean facility, good prices and delicious items for sale," shared Yelper Lila G. "The owner let me sample small pastries, which were so freakin' good!"
Callejas Cakes is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Judy's Donuts
6733 N. Riverside Drive, Bullard
Photo: jeremy c./Yelp
Also in Bullard is Judy's Donuts -- another dessert destination featuring fresh breakfast treats. Expect to find a wide variety of creative doughnut offerings like Lucky Charms, chocolate chip, Fruit Loops and bacon and maple.
Cream puffs, doughnut holes and baked goods like muffins and croissants are also on hand, ensuring there is something for everyone.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Judy's Donuts has been getting positive attention.
Brittany A. wrote, "This place is bomb! The doughnuts are perfect, and I've gone here multiple times around 3 p.m. when the morning doughnuts should be stale, but they never are! The service is always outstanding too!"
And Yelper Steffie P. wrote, "I'm so happy to finally have a doughnut place close by my house. The doughnuts here are always fresh and they always have kits available."
Judy's Donuts is open Monday-Saturday from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.