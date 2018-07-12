Craving desserts? Here are Madera's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Paleteria Y Neveria La Mixteca
Photo: Patricia V./Yelp
Topping the list is Paleteria y Neveria La Mixteca. Located at 1108 N. D St., the spot to score Mexican ice cream and ice pops is the highest rated dessert spot in Madera, boasting five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
It has a selection of over 40 ice cream flavors (including pistachio, strawberry, lime, pineapple and nut), paletas, sundaes (like the banana split), malts and more.
Yelper JC M., who reviewed it on May 8, said, "Great selection of ice cream and other treats! The place is clean and the staff is very friendly. Overall a great place to stop by and grab some treats. Speedy service."
2. Frozen Delight
Photo: Caroline B./Yelp
Next up is Frozen Delight, situated at 1606 Howard Road. With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
The spot lets you select a frozen yogurt flavor in a self-serve setup. After you've got your frozen yogurt in hand, you're allowed to top it off with fresh fruit and unlimited toppings. It also has smoothies, crepes, coffee and tea.
Jackie R. wrote, "Loving this place. Eight flavor selections and a lot of toppings. Mmm, never knew frozen yogurt was so tasty! Great, fast service every time I come here."
3. Nonni's Bakery
Photo: Judith M./Yelp
Nonni's Bakery, located at 1930 Howard Road, Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 21 reviews.
The bakery is known for its custom cakes, including wedding cakes, but also makes cookies, cupcakes, pies and more.
Judith M. said, "This bakery is a hidden Gem. I love the beerocks, empanadas and cakes. My favorite are their lemon cupcakes with buttercream frosting. They also made my wedding cake and it was elegant and tasty. Great family owned business. The atmosphere is warm, clean and they are so friendly."
4. Donut Basket
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Donut Basket, a spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1216 W. Olive Ave. to see for yourself.
The doughnut shop serves up a full range of classic doughnuts, including cake, raised, old-fashioned, French, buttermilk, jelly-filled, bear claws, fritters and more. It also has pastries, including muffins, croissants, turnovers and others. If you want something less sweet for breakfast, you can opt instead for one of its breakfast sandwiches.
Mar L. wrote, "Fresh out of the oven, my donuts were soft, fresh, warm and extra delicious. Definitely the best doughnut shop in Madera, not only because they have the best doughnuts, but because their staff is genuinely friendly, very polite and outgoing."
5. Baskin-Robbins
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Check out Baskin-Robbins, which has earned four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chain dessert spot, which offers ice cream, custom cakes and more, at 2180 W. Cleveland Ave.
On the menu, you'll see ice cream flavors like blueberry cheesecake, caramel macchiato, blackberry hibiscus, cotton candy, horchata, Mississippi Mud, pistachio almond and more. (See the full selection here.) You can get ice cream by the scoop or as part of a sundae or shake. You can also score customized ice cream cakes.
Sam H. said, "I love Baskin-Robbins! This has got to be one of the cleanest, most visually appealing locations that I've ever been to. It looks more like a lounge than an ice cream parlor."