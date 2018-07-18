Craving hot dogs? Here are Fresno's top 3 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to celebrate this American favorite.
1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew
Photo: Russell M./Yelp
Topping the list is Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave., it is the highest-rated hot dog spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 653 reviews on Yelp. The locally owned eatery, which features a rotating selection of craft brews, has a second outpost in Clovis.
This spot's menu consists of sausages, sandwiches and sides, and offers unique variations on the common American hot dog. Look for menu options like the banh mi dog, which includes sweet sausage, Sriracha mayo, jalapenos and cilantro on a grilled baguette; the Lucky Luciano, complete with Italian sausage, marinara, peppers and onion; and The Napa Dog, chicken sausage with fig onion jam, crumbled goat cheese and fresh basil. Check out the full menu here.
2. Brown Bear's Hot Dogs
Photo: erin m./Yelp
Next up is the family-owned Brown Bear's Hot Dogs, situated at 7040 N. Fresno St. The hot dog stand with drive-through features a walk-up window and shaded outdoor seating. With 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.
Check out the new Teriyaki Dog with pineapple, tomato, cucumber, green onion and bell peppers; the K-Town Dog, complete with romaine lettuce, tomato, garlic, sesame seed and Korean barbecue sauce; and the Pastrami Dog with pickle, sauerkraut and Dijon mustard. The full list of hot dog options can be seen here.
3. Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs
Photo: rose d./Yelp
Then there's Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs, a popular eatery at 844 E. Olive. Yelpers give the Tower District spot 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews.
Check out the Pizza Dog with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni; the Euro Dog with sausage, mustard and sauerkraut; or the classic Chicago Dog with tomato onion, sweet relish, pickles, spicy mustard and celery salt. The business also serves up full pizza pies and slices.
"This place is always a great spot for a quick bite," wrote Yelp reviewer Kia K. "The food tastes great, there's hardly a wait time and their service is so good, they really show that they want to earn your business."