Craving Mexican food? Here are Madera's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican restaurants around Madera, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.
1. La Carniceria Y Taqueria Jalisco
Photo: Erica L./Yelp
Topping the list is La Carniceria Y Taqueria Jalisco. Located at 345 W. Olive Ave., this is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Madera, boasting five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. The menu features tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, enchiladas, tostadas, chimichangas and super nachos. Meat options include al pastor, asada, pollo and carnitas.
Yelper Judith C. wrote, "Doesn't look like much when you pull up but the tacos were literally the best tacos I've ever had! The cooking and food area were really clean too and the service was good. Super good meat, I had a taco of each of the meats! Phenomenal."
2. Sal's Mexican Restaurant
Photo: sal's mexican restaurant/Yelp
Next up is Sal's Mexican Restaurant, situated at 2001 W. Cleveland Ave., Suite F. With four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican restaurant -- which also has locations in Selma and Fresno -- has proven to be a local favorite. Start your meal with appetizers like Chili Verde nachos, a sizable plate of chips smothered with chili verde and topped with cheese and sour cream; and Mexican pizza with enchilada sauce, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, cheese and sour cream.
Specialty foods include Chili con Carne, a dish made of cubed, braised steak simmered with the spot's special sauce and served with beans, rice and your choice of tortillas; and the Chili Verde, pork cubes braised and simmered with tomatillos and jalapenos.
3. Taqueria Maranatha
Photo: daniel b./Yelp
Taqueria Maranatha, located at 624 S. Gateway Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican diner four stars out of 80 reviews. Menu items include breakfast burritos with jam, bacon and chorizo options; fried fish; tostadas and more. Wash it down with an array of soft drinks and fruit juices.
4. Sazon Zapoteca Restaurant
Photo: Sazon Zapoteca Restaurant/Yelp
Sazon Zapoteca Restaurant is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Specialty dishes include black mole served over your choice of meat: chicken or pork with rice, beans and handmade fresh corn tortillas. Tamales, quesadillas, tacos and burritos are also available. Head over to 600 N. D St. to try it for yourself.
5. Tijuana's Bar & Grill
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Then there's Tijuana's Bar & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. Start with appetizers like freshly made chips and salsa; shrimp and squid ceviche; and nachos with al pastor, carnitas, carne asada or chicken. For your main dish, try the fish or shrimp tacos, an array of burritos and the many tostada options. You can find the bar and Mexican spot, which offers seafood and more, at 216 E. Yosemite Ave.