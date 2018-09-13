Craving Mexican food? Here are the 5 best spots in Los Banos

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican eateries around Los Banos, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Espana's Southwest Bar & Grill
Photo: yvonne r./Yelp
Topping the list is Espana's Southwest Bar & Grill. Located at 1460 E. Pacheco Blvd., it is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Los Banos, boasting four stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp.
Tapas options include the ceviche tostadas in which two crisp corn tortillas are layered with citrus-marinated shrimp, onion, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce. Other options include chicken flautas with green hatch chile, cheddar cheese and jalapenos, golden fried and topped with lettuce, salsa roja and cheese.
Pair your meal with one of Espana's signature margaritas. Options include the Cadillac Margarita, made with Cuervo 1800, Cointreau, lime juice and a Grand Gala float; and the Blood Orange Margarita, made with 1800 Reposado tequila, blood orange juice, Cointreau and lime juice.
2. Taqueria El Rodeo
Photo: Linda D./Yelp
Next up is Taqueria El Rodeo, situated at 1313 E. Pacheco Blvd., Suite D. With four stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite. Check out the wet burrito, made with sauteed beef, chicken or shrimp and topped with cream sauce and jack cheese. Or, try the Taco el Rodeo: stacked tortillas with melted jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and your choice of meat.
3. Cotija Taco Shop
Photo: edith h./Yelp
Cotija Taco Shop, located at 5 W. Pacheco Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot four stars out of 140 reviews. The spot offers a comprehensive menu segmented into four sections: burritos, tortas, large tacos and combinations. Specials and a la carte items are also available. Wash your meal down with an array of soft drinks, lemonade, horchata and tamarindo.
4. Mr. Taco
Photo: Greg A./Yelp
Mr. Taco is another go-to, with four stars out of 134 Yelp reviews. Check out the garlic shrimp burritos, fish burritos, tortilla bowls and ham quesadillas. Other menu items include bean and cheese tostadas, fries and cheese, enchiladas and more. Head over to 850 W. Pacheco Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Taqueria 152
Photo: pedro s./Yelp
Then there's Taqueria 152, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1041 E. Pacheco Blvd. Menu items include shrimp fajitas, served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream, and the deviled basa fillet that is sauteed in butter, garlic, onions and red chili. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostadas and tortas are also available.