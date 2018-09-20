Craving modern American fare? Here are the 5 best spots in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants for contemporary American cuisine in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Trelio
Photo: james o./Yelp
Topping the list is Trelio. Located at 438 Clovis Ave., Suite 4, this is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp. While the menu changes seasonally, past options have included burrata with grilled peach and prosciutto; garganelli pasta with country ham, baby kale and porcini cream; and roasted duck breast, served with herbed brown rice, grilled plum and peach-duck sauce. Pair your food with one of the 700 options on the wine list, which focuses on bottles from California, Burgundy and Germany.
2. Colton's Social House
Photo: jenny d./Yelp
Next up is Colton's Social House, situated at 1150 Shaw Ave. With four stars out of 513 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant near the Sierra Vista Mall has proven to be a local favorite. Try the rustic whole-grain toast topped with avocado smash and fresh Caprese salad; poke nachos with raw ahi tuna, fried wonton chips, soy sauce, green onion, wasabi peas, ginger and pico de gallo; and the tri-tip sliders with beer-battered fries.
3. Jus' Jo's Country Kitchen
Photo: luis s./Yelp
Jus' Jo's Country Kitchen, located at 701 W. Shaw Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the daytime cafe four stars out of 489 reviews. Diners can expect breakfast classics like pancakes, French toast and waffles, all with a variety of flavors and toppings. Burgers, sandwiches, omelets, soups and salads are also available. Check out Sweetie's Double, a burger made with two half-pound patties with bacon, cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and barbecue sauce.
4. Rev's
Photo: Zoe Andy John V./Yelp
Rev's, a New American spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 245 Yelp reviews. Check out menu items like breaded, cheesy risotto with Meyer lemon aioli and spicy marinara; wild-caught white shrimp cocktails; lobster mac and cheese; and escargot with garlic butter sauce and house bread. Head over to 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 102, to try it for yourself.
5. PressBox Sports Grill
Photo: Pressbox sports grill/Yelp
Then there's PressBox Sports Grill, which has earned four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp. Menu items include house-made, hand-rolled, bacon and cheddar-stuffed chicken fingers; tender fillet of beef wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled on skewers with marinated portobello mushrooms; and an array of burgers and salads. (Find the full menu here.) The sports bar and New American spot is located at 1785 E. Herndon.