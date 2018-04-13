FOOD & DRINK

Craving Sour Patch Kids? You can now grab the candy-infused ice cream at Walmart

You can now grab the Sour Patch Kids-infused ice cream at Walmart. (KTRK)

If you've been craving a large scoop of Sour Patch Kids, you can now head to your nearest Walmart and pick up the candy-infused ice cream.

The "Red, White, and Blue" dessert is a mix of lemon sorbet and vanilla ice cream that create a redberry swirl. To "pucker up" your taste buds, blue Sour Patch Kids are sprinkled throughout the ice cream.

The 1.5-quart tub is available exclusively at Walmart for $3.48.
