FOOD & DRINK

Craving Thai food? Here are the top 5 spots in Clovis

Thai Chili. | Photo: Christina F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a sublime Thai meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Pad Thai Restaurant



Photo: Thuy N./Yelp

Topping the list is Pad Thai Restaurant. Located at 198 Shaw Ave., this is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Clovis, boasting four stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.

Appetizers include veggie spring rolls, wrapped in rice paper and stuffed with lettuce, rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro; chicken satay; and deep-fried squid served with a spicy sauce. Entrees include pad ka-pao, a dish of yellow onions, bell pepper and mushrooms stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic and sweet basil leaves; crispy pork with sweet chili sauce; and a fried whole tilapia topped with garlic pepper sauce.

Yelper Sara M. wrote, "Our go-to restaurant for pad Thai! We have tried several restaurants and nothing compares to this place. Thai fried rice is also a must! Good service and plenty of food."

2. Thai Country Restaurant



Photo: joel c./Yelp

Next up is Thai Country Restaurant, situated at 151 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 103. With four stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite. Main dishes include deep-fried fish topped with ginger sauce, mushrooms, red bell peppers, onions and cilantro; and roasted duck with vegetables in a red curry sauce. Finish off your meal with the sweet rice with mango, a seasonal dessert.

3. Thai Season



Photo: Shouany Y./Yelp

Thai Season, located at 135 W. Shaw Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 167 reviews. Appetizers include fried egg rolls, pot stickers, fried squid and more. Look for classics like pad Thai with your choice of shrimp, pork, chicken or beef, and pad see ewe with black bean sauce and broccoli. A variety of salads and soups are also available.

"If you're looking for authentic Thai food you should come here and see Sam," wrote Yelper Barbara B. "The food here is always made fresh and it is delicious! My husband and I come here at least once a week and this place never disappoints."

4. Thai Gem



Photo: Dawyne H./Yelp

Thai Gem is another go-to, with four stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. On the menu, look for pan-fried chow fun noodles with seafood, broccoli and gravy; or fried rice with pork, beef, chicken or tofu. It also offers Thai-style sukiyaki, with chicken and seafood simmered with glass noodles and vegetables. Head over to 742 W. Shaw Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Thai Chili



Photo: rachel h./Yelp

Then there's Thai Chili, which has earned four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. The cozy spot is a popular destination for takeout. Appetizers include pork riblets, fried meatballs and fried quail. On the menu, look for offerings like the spicy Dragon Noodles (pan-fried flat noodles with vegetables and choice of meat), soups like khao poun and the yam talay salad with shrimp, squid, crab, cabbage, carrots and peanuts in a sweet and sour dressing. You can find the Thai eatery at 75 Bullard Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovis
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News