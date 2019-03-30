Customers saying farewell to Chicken Pie Shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tower District landmark and beloved restaurant is getting ready to close up shop this weekend, and on Friday it had to close early because it ran out of supplies.The iconic Chicken Pie Shop On Olive Avenue will close for good this weekend after more than 70 years in business. This week, a flood of loyal customers have been stopping by to enjoy their last meal at the pie shop.Fred and Janet Wrazel of Fresno have been eating there since the 1950s -- and say their favorite dish is the chicken livers. The restaurant will only be giving out chicken pies to those who pre-ordered tomorrow.The rest of the menu will still be available. Owner Gary Ross tells Action News he is retiring to spend more time with his family.