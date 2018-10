Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast

The Star Wars universe might be out of this world, but a menu inspired by "Solo: A Star Wars Story" can be enjoyed at your local Denny's.LucasFilm teamed up with Denny's to bring four limited-edition meals as well as exclusive trading cards to the restaurant chain. A portion of the sales from the $3 packs of trading cards will benefit No Kid Hungry , an organization that helps provide meals for children in need.The four menu items offered at Denny's include Co-Reactor Pancakes, the Blaster Fire Burger, Two Moons Skillet and the Lightspeed Slam.Co-Reactor Pancakes feature fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a side of Crystal Crunch Rocks and warm citrus sauce to pour over the pancakes. The Blaster Fire Burger has chipotle gouda cheese, bacon and spicy Ghost Pepper sauce."Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters on May 25. The Star Wars inspired menu can be enjoyed at Denny's through June 26.