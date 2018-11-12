VETERANS

Denny's honors veterans with free grand slam

Denny's is honoring our nation's servicemen and women with a special Veterans Day offer.

From now until noon today all active, inactive and military personnel can stop by any participating restaurant to enjoy a free build your own grand slam.

The grand slam includes a choice of four breakfast items such as two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon or turkey strips, buttermilk biscuits or hash browns.

Those wanting to get the offer must bring their valid military ID or DD 214 with them.
