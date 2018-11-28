FOOD & DRINK

Disgusting Food Museum featuring bull penis, roasted guinea pigs coming to downtown Los Angeles

A new museum is on its way to downtown Los Angeles and it's dedicated to disgusting food. (Disgusting Food Museum)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --
A new museum is on its way to downtown Los Angeles and it's dedicated to disgusting food.

The most disgusting edible items will be on display next month at the museum, which showcases what others around the world might consider delicacies.

Some of the food on display will be bull penis, durian fruit, roasted guinea pigs from Peru and maggot-infested cheese from Sardinia.

In total there will be about 80 foods on display, according to the museum's website. Visitors even get a chance to smell and taste some of the dishes.

The museum opens Dec. 9 and lasts until Feb. 17.

To learn more, you can head to the website at disgustingfoodmuseum.com.
