FOOD & DRINK

Superintendent apologizes after students were served chili with kangaroo meat

EMBED </>More Videos

A school superintendent sends his sincerest apologies after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

POTTER, Nebraska --
A school superintendent is apologizing after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

"We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period," Mike Williams, superintendent of the Potter-Dix Public Schools, wrote parents in a letter Wednesday.

He says the head cook added kangaroo because it was "a very lean meat."

Williams says he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

School officials do not believe kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous because it meets USDA standards.

Either way, parents weren't happy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodschoollunchu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man facing murder charges speaks out after being released from jail under new law
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
Show More
13-year-old boy arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Porterville school
Orosi uncle and nephew arrested for hanging, beating their own dogs to death
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City
The benefits of vaping your vitamins
Man accused of killing estranged wife and mother-in-law will not face the death penalty
More News