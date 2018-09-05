Do NOT buy, Do NOT eat: FDA warns consumers after more cases of salmonella linked to Honey Smacks

#RECALL update: Seriously, get rid of Kellogg’s #HoneySmacks in the cabinets! @CDCgov continues to get #Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal. Now- 130 confirmed infections in 34 states. Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell. https://t.co/wJJzWd7KqG pic.twitter.com/laBH2cXsw3 — FDA FOOD (@FDAfood) September 4, 2018

The FDA is pleading with people to stop eating Honey Smacks cereal after more cases of salmonella were reported by the CDC.All Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June 2018 and because the CDC has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to this cereal, officials are reminding consumers not to eat Honey Smacks cereal.The FDA tweeted on Tuesday about the recall saying, "Seriously, get rid of Kellogg's Honey Smacks in the cabinets! CDC continues to get Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal." they go on to say "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy - retailers can NOT legally sell."Officials report there are now 130 confirmed cases linked to the cereal in 34 states.The FDA recommends that consumers should check their homes and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal. The first cases were reported May 17 of this year.