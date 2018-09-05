U.S. & WORLD

Do NOT buy, Do NOT eat: FDA warns consumers after more cases of salmonella linked to Honey Smacks

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Leonard Torres
The FDA is pleading with people to stop eating Honey Smacks cereal after more cases of salmonella were reported by the CDC.

All Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June 2018 and because the CDC has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to this cereal, officials are reminding consumers not to eat Honey Smacks cereal.

The FDA tweeted on Tuesday about the recall saying, "Seriously, get rid of Kellogg's Honey Smacks in the cabinets! CDC continues to get Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal." they go on to say "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy - retailers can NOT legally sell."



Officials report there are now 130 confirmed cases linked to the cereal in 34 states.

The FDA recommends that consumers should check their homes and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal. The first cases were reported May 17 of this year.

For more information on this recall click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsu.s. & worldFDAcdc
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News