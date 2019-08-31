Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!

Get ready to hear the sizzle this morning -- it's International Bacon Day!
And Americans really love their bacon.
On average a person in the U.S. will eat 18 pounds of bacon per year.
About 65-percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too!
For example, the classic English breakfast always includes British bacon called a "rasher."
In Germany, bacon is called "speck."
And in Italy, it is known as "pancetta."
