pizza

Domino's has put bubble tea bubbles on a pizza

Domino's is rolling out what might be the strangest pizza combo ever.

The company is introducing their new "bubble tea pizza."

It's centered around the popular bubble tea - which is a milky, sugary drink with chewy balls of tapioca, called pearls or boba.

The drink is usually served over ice, but Dominos has taken things a step further and turned the drink into a pizza!

The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey and cheese.

If you want to taste it, you better head to Taiwan. That's where bubble tea was created back in 1988.

Those daring enough to give it a try better hurry, because the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for one month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIZZA
Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza
Chicago's Pickle Pizza: The Big Dill
'Pizzadilla' recipe video goes viral on social media
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
2 workers injured after fire at cotton facility in Five Points
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
Show More
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
More TOP STORIES News