Downtown Fresno's Ohana Pantry is shutting down

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year of serving clean eating on Fulton Street, Ohana Pantry is closing their doors for good this week.

The restaurant, known for its healthy food options like smoothies and salads, announced the news on Instagram.

From smoothies to meal preps and sandwiches owner Angelica Garcia sought to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle while creating a family environment.

Friday the 27th is their last day, but they also posted they'll be participating full time in farmers' markets in the Fresno and Clovis areas.

They say most of their menu will be available.
