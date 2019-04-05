Downtown Visalia welcomes Candy Cottage

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spot for sweets is now open for business in Downtown Visalia.Candy Cottage has been open for a couple of weeks now.The store is run by sisters and Tulare natives Diane Michigian and Janet Lewis.Lewis previously owned two candy stores on the central coast with her father.Candy Cottage makes the majority of their chocolate, toffee, and fudge in their own kitchen."I think we put a lot of love and care into what we make," Lewis said. "We want to bring some sweet treats to the San Joaquin Valley."Candy Cottage is open Tuesday through Sunday.They're located near the corner of Main and Court in downtown Visalia.