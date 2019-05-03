Food & Drink

Dr Pepper Museum's 2-millionth visitor to receive a year's worth of soda

WACO, Texas -- If you're a fan of Dr Pepper and you'd like to win a year's supply of soda, here's your chance.

Next weekend the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will be celebrating its 28th birthday and is inviting everyone to join in on the celebration.

The party starts on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. on 300 S. 5th Street in Waco.

According to the museum's event page on Facebook, they'll have free Dr Pepper with every paid admission, live music, food and more.

The lucky two millionth visitor will receive a year's supply of Dr Pepper.

For more details or to purchase your tickets, click here.
