Dunkin' Donuts ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites

Dunkin' is proving it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin' also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21st - still in the heart of summer.

But eight restaurants across the United States are celebrating one week early. They are rebranding from Dunkin' to Pumpkin' and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, August 14th.

Dunkin' hasn't revealed the participating locations just yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.
