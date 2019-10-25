food

El Diablito Fest returns to Tioga-Sequoia, festival devoted to spicy food

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you a fan of spicy food?

Well, El Diablito Fest is returning to Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. for a second year this Saturday.

The festival is devoted to spicy snacks and spicy twists on the food you love.

Here are just some of the things you will be able to try at El Diablito Fest:

Flamin' Hot Cheetos tacos from El Premio Mayor
Spicy Taco Ramen from Dab Tacos
Flamin' Hot Elote from Yummy'z Street Treats

Flamin' Hot Nacho Pizza from Fatte Albert's
Mango Habanero beer slushie from Tioga-Sequoia

Organizers say there will also be ice cream and churros decorated with spicy snakes, plus micheladas, pinatas and more.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

For more information just head to El Diablito Fest's Facebook page.
