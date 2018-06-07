U.S. & WORLD

Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at North Carolina pizza place

EMBED </>More Videos

Ricky Lee Adami (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
An employee at Primo Pizza off Raeford Road is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was used on pizzas being prepared in the restaurant, according to Fayetteville police.

Detectives have charged and arrested Ricky Lee Adami, 55, with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material.

An investigation revealed that a manager was preparing pizza when he observed an unknown substance mixed with the shredded cheese.

Ricky Lee Adami



The manager immediately stopped preparing pizza and reviewed surveillance footage to determine who prepared the shredded cheese.

The footage showed Adami was preparing the cheese when he placed an unknown substance into the cheese shredder machine.

The manager contacted police and all contaminated cheese was identified and collected prior to being served to any customers.

"He has also made additional threats that he would come back and shoot up the business," said District Attorney Billy West. "And apparently there were some ongoing problems between him and his employer and so the threats along with the possibility of hazardous materials being put into the food we felt it was necessary to protect the community and increase his bond."

Adami is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health Environmental Health issued the following statement Monday:

Primo Pizza has been deemed safe for food consumption. The restaurant has been thoroughly inspected. All cooking utensils and other equipment was properly washed and sanitized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzarat poisonpoisonNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News