End the year with tacos and beer

Tioga-Sequoia is serving up a holiday treat this Thursday.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tioga-Sequoia is serving up a holiday treat this Thursday.

The brewing company is turning up the heat in their beer garden for their latest installment of Tacos, Brews and Jams.

Taqueria Jaliscience will be providing fire tacos, while Rumba 32 brings extra flavor with live Salsa music.

Tioga-Sequoia will also be releasing a new brew while helping you out with your holiday shopping in the form of Taco Squad T-shirts that will be on sale.

The event goes on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday night.
