Explore the 5 most popular spots in Fresno's Roosevelt neighborhood

Caspian Grill. | Photo: Jose N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Roosevelt? Get to know this Fresno neighborhood by browsing the most popular eateries on central Kings Canyon Road, from an Iranian restaurant to a beloved taco truck.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Roosevelt, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Caspian Grill



Photo: Erica F./Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean and Iranian spot Caspian Grill. Located at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 103, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the Caspian Grill for its good service and generous portions in the kabob platters. In addition to kabobs and sides like spicy hummus, the grill serves burgers and salads.

2. Sunnyside Diner



Photo: Tukta P./Yelp

Next up is traditional American breakfast and lunch spot Sunnyside Diner, situated at 5235 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 105. With 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

In addition to classic diner food like burgers, fries, and stacks of pancakes, Yelpers recommend the breakfast burrito and teriyaki chicken.

3. Sunnyside Delicatessen



Photo: Eric L./Yelp

Deli Sunnyside Delicatessen, which offers cold and hot sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5691 E. Kings Canyon Road, 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews.

Yelpers single out the friendly service and generous fillings of the sandwiches, particularly recommending the turkey bacon avocado (TBA) and the red potato side salad.

4. Maria's Tacos



Photo: Rigs R./Yelp

Maria's Tacos, a food truck, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 124 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5542 Kings Canyon Road (at S. Clovis Ave.) to see for yourself: Maria's Tacos tends to stay in one place.

Although beloved for its carne asada and chorizo tacos, sopes, and complimentary grilled onions, peppers, and beans, the taco truck also offers fusion fare like the carne asada cheese fries.

5. Javence Pizzeria



Photo: Kathy C./Yelp

Finally, check out Javence Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp. In addition to traditional choices, Javence makes a Mexican-style carne asada pizza popular with patrons. You can find the pizzeria at 4305 E. Tulare Ave.
