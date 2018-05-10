Explore the 5 top eats in Fresno's McLane neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in McLane, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Sam's Italian Deli & MarketPhoto: nessa c./Yelp
Topping the list is longtime Fresno favorite Sam's Italian Deli & Market. Located at 2415 N. First St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp.
Sam and Angela Marziliano launched Sam's more than 30 years ago. Still, it's regularly named "Best Delicatessen" in The Fresno Bee's annual People's Choice Awards.
The well-stocked deli and market offers hot sub sandwiches, raw and cured meats, deli platters, side salads, desserts and more. Neighbors can also join the wine club, which meets every month to taste something new.
2. Churrasco GrillPhoto: . ../Yelp
Next up is Churrasco Grill, situated at 1901 N. Gateway Blvd., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp, this spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Churrasco Grill serves Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes in a casual atmosphere. Yelpers' favorites include the salsa-topped hummus with pita chips; the kebab plate, which comes with your choice of meat along with rice, veggies, fatoush salad and pita bread; as well as the chicken wrap, filled with grilled chicken, vegetables and rice, and served with a side salad.
3. Standard Sweets & SpicesPhoto: Marinette C./Yelp
Standard Sweets & Spices is another top choice. Yelpers give the casual Indian restaurant and market, located at 1819 E. Dakota Ave., 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews.
Tucked inside an Indian grocer off N. Blackstone Avenue, Standard Sweets & Spices serves a limited selection of Indian dishes. In particular, Yelpers rave about the Samosa Chana, puff pastries filled with potatoes, peas and authentic spices.
Other house favorites include the chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, vegetarian plate and chai tea.
And after a hearty meal, patrons can raid the grocery store for dry goods and frozen meals to enjoy at home.
4. Buffalo Ranch Wings & ThingsPhoto: Lupita P./Yelp
Buffalo Ranch Wings & Things is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 132 Yelp reviews.
Here, bone-in and boneless wings come in 16 different flavors, including lemon-pepper, garlic parmesan, and spicy teriyaki. Also on the menu: chicken strips, hamburgers, Philly cheesesteaks and a diverse selection of sides, like potato skins, onion rings, egg rolls and steamed rice.
Head over to 4315 E. Shields Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Noodle Q Home Style Fresh NoodlesPhoto: Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles/Yelp
Finally, check out Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles, located at 2648 E. Ashlan Ave. With four stars out of 427 reviews on Yelp, it's also the highest-rated noodle shop in town.
Expect to find all of your favorite noodle dishes on the menu, including Sichuan beef noodle soup, wonton noodle soup and lo mein (stir-fry) noodles. Each bowl comes with your choice of small, medium or wide fresh, rice or udon noodles.
From spring rolls and scallion pancakes to fried rice and bulgogi beef, Noodle Q also serves up a wide selection of appetizers and rice dishes.