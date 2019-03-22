Explore the 5 top spots in downtown Visalia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Quesadilla Gorilla
Topping the list is the Mexican-inspired eatery Quesadilla Gorilla, which offers specialty quesadillas and more. Located at 302 W. Main St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 409 reviews on Yelp.
The popular spot -- with an additional storefront in Fresno's Tower District -- features gourmet versions of the popular Mexican staple, with unique combinations like cilantro lime chicken and bacon. A build-your-own option is also available, complete with filling choices such as Spanish rice, whole black beans and habanero chili peppers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Pita Kabob
Next up is gastropub and Mediterranean spot Pita Kabob, situated at 227 N. Court St. With 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Expect to find "31 taps, an ever-changing bottle selection and a rustic atmosphere," says the business on its website, as well as Mediterranean-inspired bites like lamb kabob skewers, Greek feta fries and traditional gyros. (See the full menu here.)
3. Left of Center
Cocktail bar and Latin American restaurant Left of Center, which offers "inventive Southern food steeped in Latin flavors," is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 699 W. Center Ave., 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews.
On the menu, look for offerings like empanadas, tacos and burritos, along with specialty burgers such as the Rib Eye Torta with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cumin lime crema. A full bar is on offer as well, featuring unique cocktails like the Serrano Cilantro Margarita and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Component Coffee Lab
Component Coffee Lab, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 145 Yelp reviews. Head over to 513 E. Ctr. Ave. to see for yourself.
Both hot and cold brews are available -- from sweet lattes and cappuccinos to Gibraltars and mochas. Non-espresso offerings are also on hand, along with pastries and small bites like avocado toast, doughnuts and keto banana bread. (You can check out the spot's online shop here.)
5. The Planing Mill
Last but not least, check out The Planing Mill, which has earned four stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and signature sandwiches, at 778 E. Center Ave.
The popular neighborhood pizzeria with a gourmet twist features artisan creations like the Chico Cali -- a pizza topped linguica (smoke-cured pork sausage), pepperoni, roasted garlic and ricotta. Classic Italian appetizers and salads are on offer as well, along with Italian hoagie sandwiches like The Sasquatch with Canadian bacon, chipotle cream cheese and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
