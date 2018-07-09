FOOD & DRINK

Fast-casual cafe Rush Hour opens in Clovis with Asian fusion fare

Photo: Natalie T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A fast-casual Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Rush Hour, offers Korean, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Hmong dishes at 701 W. Shaw Ave.

Start with finger foods like chicken egg rolls and Korean barbecue wings, then move on to a Thai waterfall beef salad, bulgogi or the teriyaki udon noodles. Vegetarian? Try the Thai ginger and garlic noodles.

Finish your meal with Thai rolled ice cream in flavors like Coconut Dreams, cookies and cream, mint chocolate and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Rush Hour has been warmly received by patrons.

Pao M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "The food is excellent and the quality definitely matches with the amount of time spent to cook it. The place is amazing because it's very clean."

Yelper Danny V. added, "The service was great! It is not a sit-down restaurant so when you arrive, you order at the counter and they'll call your name when the food is ready. The noodles were well-cooked so that's a plus as well."

Head on over to check it out: Rush Hour is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovis
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News