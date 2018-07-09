Fast-casual cafe Rush Hour opens in Clovis with Asian fusion fare

A fast-casual Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Rush Hour, offers Korean, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Hmong dishes at 701 W. Shaw Ave.
Start with finger foods like chicken egg rolls and Korean barbecue wings, then move on to a Thai waterfall beef salad, bulgogi or the teriyaki udon noodles. Vegetarian? Try the Thai ginger and garlic noodles.
Finish your meal with Thai rolled ice cream in flavors like Coconut Dreams, cookies and cream, mint chocolate and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Rush Hour has been warmly received by patrons.
Pao M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "The food is excellent and the quality definitely matches with the amount of time spent to cook it. The place is amazing because it's very clean."
Yelper Danny V. added, "The service was great! It is not a sit-down restaurant so when you arrive, you order at the counter and they'll call your name when the food is ready. The noodles were well-cooked so that's a plus as well."
Head on over to check it out: Rush Hour is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
