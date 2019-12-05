Food & Drink

Fatburger is coming back to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After years of not being able to enjoy a Southern California staple, Fatburger is returning to Fresno.

The famous burger joint is opening on the northwest corner of Clovis and Kings Canyon next to the Starbucks and Jamba Juice.

It appears the restaurant will also feature Buffalo's World Famous Wings which has become a menu item at select locations.

There is still no word on when the restaurant plans to open.

Currently, there are 49 locations in California, with the closest to the Valley being in Bakersfield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofast food restaurantburgers
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman dead, 3 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on California freeway
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off HWY 99 in northwest Fresno
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Police searching for additional victims of wrestling coach from Los Banos
Show More
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Murder charge in Fresno County chase case could break new ground in California law
Men who smoke pot regularly increase risk of testicular cancer
Fresno County man's yard is site of over 20 car crashes
More TOP STORIES News