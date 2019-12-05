Fatburger is coming back to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After years of not being able to enjoy a Southern California staple, Fatburger is returning to Fresno.The famous burger joint is opening on the northwest corner of Clovis and Kings Canyon next to the Starbucks and Jamba Juice.It appears the restaurant will also feature Buffalo's World Famous Wings which has become a menu item at select locations.There is still no word on when the restaurant plans to open.Currently, there are 49 locations in California, with the closest to the Valley being in Bakersfield.