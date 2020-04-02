coffee

Favorite coffee shop closed? Here's how to make "whipped coffee" at home

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're missing your local coffee house right about now, we have a DIY coffee recipe for you to try - and it only takes four ingredients.

You will need instant coffee, granulated sugar, hot water and milk (any kind). The recipe will not work with regular ground coffee.

Put two tablespoons of coffee, two tablespoons of sugar and two tablespoons of hot water into a bowl and whip until you have a thick froth.

Pour the froth on top of either cold or hot milk, and you have a beautiful and yummy coffee drink. Feel free to garnish with cinnamon, chocolate or any other flavoring you happen to like.

Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodcoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakcoffeecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
New Dutch Bros opens in Merced
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
America's Freshest Coffee Comes from Right Outside Yosemite National Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Bitwise creates website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19 outbreak
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
CA helping small businesses, unemployed during COVID-19 pandemic
Madera COVID-19 patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Show More
PG&E customers to receive $63 'climate credit' this month
Employee at Valley State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
United Way offering relief to residents in Fresno, Madera counties
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Family displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News