The Food and Drug Administration plans to crackdown on non-dairy products calling themselves "milk."The decision was announced Thursday by the commissioner of the agency.The new guidelines would prohibit products made from soy, almonds, and other plant-based sources from calling themselves "milk" because they don't contain lactose, the naturally occurring sugar in cow's milk.Sales of alternative milk products have grown more than 60 percent over the past five years.The move is a significant boost for dairy groups, who have petitioned the FDA to enforce standards across the industry for years.The commissioner of the FDA said it would soon start gathering public comment on the issue.