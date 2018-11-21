FOOD & DRINK

Feast your eyes on Fresno's first choices for last-minute Thanksgiving necessities

Whole Foods. | Photo: Raul I./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Fresno's top go-tos for all aspects of the holiday, from prepared foods to libations, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

1. Whole Foods Market



Photo: Greg S./Yelp

Northwest Fresno's Whole Foods Market, located at 650 W. Shaw Ave., is a good all-around choice for meal prep, offering quality fresh produce for your own recipes; an extensive selection of prepared foods and desserts, including pumpkin pies; and a large variety of beer and wine. Yelpers give the grocery store four stars out of 218 reviews.

Even more importantly, it's open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., for all those last-minute ingredient runs.

Meanwhile, if you're only responsible for dessert or dinner rolls, but haven't got the time (or energy) to whip up a pie, you may want to head to one of Fresno's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

2. La Boulangerie



Photo: Umar R./Yelp
La Boulangerie, located at 730 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno, is the highest rated bakery in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp. Its pull-apart butter rolls or a loaf of sourdough bread would make a great Thanksgiving contribution, as would one of its pumpkin, apple or pecan pies.

But be aware: Wednesday between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. is the last day to get your shopping done -- the bakery is closed for Thanksgiving Day.

3. Sam's Italian Deli & Market



Photo: Marcos R./Yelp

Finally, if you're responsible for bringing a bottle of wine or some beer to the festivities, you may want to check out Sam's Italian Deli & Market. Located at 2415 N. First St., it's the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 586 reviews on Yelp.

And not only does it have a wide selection of Italian and other wines, Sam's offers plenty of antipasti and desserts, for a more European-themed celebration.
