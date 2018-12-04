First look: Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Fresno

Ghost Golf
Photo: lucas t./Yelp
Now open at 5179 N. Blackstone Ave. in Northwest Fresno is Ghost Golf, a family-friendly indoor arcade and miniature golf spot themed as a haunted attraction, where "skeletons bid you on and busts come to life as you journey through 18 holes of fun."
The new addition comes courtesy of owner Daryn Coleman, The Fresno Bee reports, who built the entire graveyard with the help of his wife Janice, including all animatronic ghosts and ghouls.
TB Nail Spa
Photo: Hien B./Yelp
Stop by 6650 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 106 in Northeast Fresno and you'll find TB Nail Spa, a new nail salon featuring a variety of nail treatments and designs. Offerings range from traditional manicures and pedicures to acrylic and gel liquid, while waxing services are on hand as well. (You can check out the full selection here.)
On a Roll Sushi
PHOTO: Margarita G./YELP
On a Roll Sushi is a sushi bar, that recently opened its doors at 1306 Van Ness Ave. in Downtown Fresno. Menu offerings include signature rolls like the Albacore Lover with seared albacore, asparagus and ponzu sauce; and the Green dragon with shrimp tempura, broiled eel, crab meat and more. (You can view the full menu here.)