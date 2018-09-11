FOOD & DRINK

First look: Explore 3 new Fresno eateries

Photo: Tabachines Cocina/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Fresno? From fried chicken to Mexican street tacos to fine dining, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Chicken King



PHOTO: Anna B./YELP

A newcomer to downtown Fresno, Chicken King is a Cajun/Creole spot located at 1234 Fulton St. It's serving up barbecue fare and fried chicken with a soul food twist.

Come try specialties like shrimp po'boy sandwiches, Cajun fried prawns, St. Louis ribs and family meals featuring chicken and cornbread.

"Tried this new gem out after work and it was great!" said Yelper Nikki I. "I got the smoked chicken breast, collard greens and potato salad. It was absolutely delicious. The chicken breast was very tender and juicy, nearly falling apart."

Bocca Taqueria
PHOTO: cow c./YELP

Bocca Taqueria is a Mexican spot that recently opened at 568 E. Olive Ave. in the Tower District.

According to The Fresno Bee, the eatery "celebrates the street tacos of Mexico City, but with a gourmet twist," with offerings like deep-fried carnitas, grilled rib-eye and beef tongue.

Fresh salsa and guacamole is on offer as well, along with Mexican cervezas such as Pacifico and Dos Equis.

Tabachines Cocina
PHOTO: jeremy c./YELP

Now open at 6755 N. Palm Ave. in Bullard is Tabachines Cocina, a fine dining Mexican restaurant recently transplanted from Los Angeles.

The spot comes courtesy of Guadalajara-born Consuelo Alvarado and features creative versions of Mexican classics like verde tacos, roasted tomato soup and rainbow trout with grilled cactus, fingerling potatoes, fresh tomatillo and roasted poblano salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Gazelle P., who reviewed the new eatery on Aug. 19, wrote, "This my new favorite restaurant when I visit Fresno! The service is impeccable, the decor is impeccable and the food one-ups everything!"
