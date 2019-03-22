Food & Drink

First look: Explore the newest businesses to launch in Clovis

The Local. | Photo: Amanda M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in Clovis? From two artisan pizzerias to a farm-to-table market and restaurant, read on to see the newest destinations to open for business near you.


Marco's Pizza




Marco's Pizza is a spot to score pizza, chicken wings and Italian subs that's located at 2230 Herndon Ave., Suite 101.

The long-standing pizzeria chain -- with franchise locations across the U.S. -- was founded in 1978 outside of Toledo, Ohio, says the business on its website, and offers classic pizza pies, sub sandwiches and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

Clovis Pizza Sub




Head over to 1345 N. Willow Ave., Suite 100 and you'll find Clovis Pizza Sub, a new Italian spot, offering pizza, sub sandwiches and calzones like the spicy Italian with sausage, salami, capicola, banana peppers and more.

Appetizers, pasta and dessert is on offer as well, while pizza slices range from curry chicken and classic four cheese to pesto primavera and Hawaiian. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The Local




The Local is a community-based market and restaurant that's located at 401 Clovis Ave., Suite 102. The unique establishment offers "a small town, farm-to-table, rustic vibe in a California casual atmosphere," says the business on its website, complete with craft beer, handcrafted food, workshops and wine dinners.

Brunch, lunch and dinner offerings are available, from avocado toast and charcuterie to classic grilled cheese and pinot noir-braised rabbit. (You can view each menu here.)
