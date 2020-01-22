food

Popular food truck turns restaurant in Downtown Fresno

By Rudy Rendon
Fresno, CALIF (KFSN) -- A popular food truck has turned restaurant in Downtown Fresno.

The Quirky Cafe recently opened a brick and mortar location on "L Street" near Kern.

Open for just four days, the cafe has seen instant success with fan favorite menu items like their asada fries and hot cheetos burrito.

Because of the constant flow of customers, owner Tracy Wade says they already need to hire more staff.

"We were just really shocked how smoothly it went the first week," Wade said. "We are trying to figure out how we can take online orders, call-in orders and still get the food out as quick as we do.

The Quirky Cafe is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch from 7:30am to 2pm.

Wade says they will also continue to operate their food truck every weekend at Enzo's Table.

Anyone wishing to apply for a position at the restaurant can come to the cafe for a group interview at 3pm tomorrow.

Wade says they plan on hiring an additional 5 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodfresnofood truckrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
14-year-old starts school to teach kids how to cook
What to eat to boost your immune system
Buffalo Wild Wings giving away free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Madera County celebrates California Restaurant Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
2 juveniles arrested for Fresno's first homicide of 2020
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Highway 41 route to Central Coast closed after crash, detour in place
Show More
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
North Fork native, champion opens axe throwing business
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
FCC staff works to make it easier for students to obtain textbooks
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
More TOP STORIES News