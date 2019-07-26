food

Foodies alert! Rolled ice cream has come to Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trio of owners is hoping to roll their way into your hearts.

A soft opening for How We Roll ice cream was held on Thursday in Visalia.

The new location opened on Church near Main and Court Streets.

The ice cream shop is the first rolled ice cream store in Visalia.

They specialize is producing a homemade ice cream base that they add to a cold plate with toppings.

After it instantly freezes, they roll it up in a cup for you to enjoy.

"Why go to the grocery store? Support the community," says co-owner Ae Khamsouk.

The trio of owners was born and raised in Visalia and say they opened the shop as a way to give back to the community.
