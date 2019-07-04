Cheesecake Factory offers free Oreo cheesecake during Fourth of July weekend

In honor of 4th of July, The Cheesecake Factory is offering free slices of its Oreo cheesecake.
The restaurant chain is partnering with DoorDash to deliver the freebie through the holiday weekend.
You have to spend least $17.76 -- based on the year the nation was founded.
The Cheesecake Factory's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake is made with layers of fudge cake and Oreo cookie mousse, topped with a milk chocolate icing.
The Dunklaration of Independence 🇺🇸 states that every $17.76+ Doordash order through 7/7 comes with a free slice of OREO® Dream Extreme Cheesecake, with code OREO. #LandOfTheFreeSlice #LetFree_domRing pic.twitter.com/zlFIJAMntV— The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) July 3, 2019
You must also use the promo code "OREO" at checkout.
The deal runs through Sunday, July 7.