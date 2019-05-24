Fresh fruit, festivals and farmers markets: Fresno County Fruit Trail 2019 kicks off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Fruit Trail was off to a fruitful start, celebrating 16 seasons.An opening ceremony happened on Thursday morning at Kings River Winery in Sanger to showcase delicious fruit from 15 places throughout the county.It celebrates fresh, local and delicious produce direct from the farm.Stands, stores and markets will feature the very best fresh picked berry fruits and stone fruits.The beginning of fruit trail season also brings festivals, cultural events and seasonal farmers markets.In addition, the Sanger Chamber will host its 3rd Annual Fruit Trail Bus Tour on June 8th - a very popular new tradition with visitors having an all-day trail experience featuring the very best fresh fruit and wine tasting.Fruit Trail maps can be found online, at member stands/stores and at chambers of commerce and visitor centers throughout eastern Fresno County.Fresno County Fruit Trail visitors can find updated trail information online at www.gofruittrail.com or follow the Fruit Trail on Twitter (@gofruittrail)