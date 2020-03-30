Coronavirus

Fresno bar offering cocktails to go during COVID-19 crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar in downtown Fresno is offering a new service, as the state's shelter in place order continues.

The bar is now selling its cocktails to go.

Customers can order the beverage of their choice, and employees will personally bring it out to you so you don't have to leave your vehicle.

Co-owner Carmen Serrato says it's a way to lift the "spirits" of customers during a difficult time.

"We're trying to be as normal as possible in these odd times and trying to still enjoy a lot of the things that we enjoy," Serrato says.

The beverages are offered in two different sizes and pricing details can be found on the Modernist website.

Orders can be placed over the phone or via email.
