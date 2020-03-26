Coronavirus

Fresno farmers market still seeing business during COVID-19 outbreak

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's business as usual at the Vineyard Farmers Market as they remain open, but both vendors and shoppers are taking precautions.

Vendors are wearing gloves, while signs ask shoppers to be quick in getting what they need.

Felix Muzquiz, with the market, says shoppers will notice new stations to help themselves stay safe.

"We have three hot water stations," Muzquiz said. "All our vendors are gloved up. Someone handling money is different than the one handling produce."

Some vendors say they're actually selling more products as shoppers continue to clear the shelves of grocery stores.

"Customers still want their fresh produce," says Jason Soares. "We're seeling a lot more oranges because people want their vitamin c."

Joel Weber of Rocky Oaks Goat Creamery has been selling his product at the Vineyard Farmers market for more than a year. He says they've had to stop giving out samples, which has impacted his sales.

"We were able to do testing with the cheese, and now we don't," Weber said. "When people taste the cheese, they don't buy one. They buy maybe three of four. "We have lost 20 percent of sales because of that."

Shoppers are continuing to buy fresh food, with some wearing their own masks and gloves as they get the necessities.

"We've had a significant crowd each day we've been open," Muzquiz said. "We'll see how long this continues and how long we'll bring fresh produce to everybody."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusfarmer’s marketsfarmers market
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Madera school giving kids emotional resources as they learn from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
Gov. Newsom: Many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Suspect involved in Fresno officer-involved shooting identified
Kaiser needs donations to fight coronavirus
Show More
Health officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Merced Co.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
City, council leaders making extra efforts to house homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
Madera school giving kids emotional resources as they learn from home
Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News