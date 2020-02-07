food

Fresno Mediterranean restaurant opens new location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-owned restaurant known for their kabobs is settling into a second location in Clovis.

Ark Mediterranean Grill just opened at Herndon and Armstrong about three weeks ago.

Their other location at Shepherd and Cedar opened about five years ago.

The manager says everything is homemade and made fresh when you order.

We asked what their most popular dishes are and we received several answers.

"The chicken kabob is really popular. We're really famous for the lamb chop, they're really good," said manager Jaqueline Neria.

"When I tasted the salmon here, it's like really good it's like to die for. Everybody loves it here," Neria added.

The manager also said their new location is a little bit bigger than the Fresno spot.

In case you were wondering about their name, they say Ark is based on Noah's Ark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkclovisfresnofood
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Merced College offers fast track certificate for careers in nutrition
America's Freshest Coffee Comes from Right Outside Yosemite National Park
How to get free frozen yogurt in Fresno on Thursday
Fresno Street Eats happening at Chukchansi Park Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused murderer, sexual predator Nickey Stane appears in court
You can now pay for parking with a card in downtown Fresno
Body found near ponding basin in Tulare County, deputies say
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Woman loses home, 2 dogs in central Fresno fire
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
Show More
High school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Maker Movement teaching vocational skills and providing place for creativity
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
More TOP STORIES News