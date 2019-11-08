starbucks

Fresno Starbucks jammed with customers vying for new holiday cups

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas time has arrived at Starbucks.

The coffee giant rolled out its signature red and green cups on Thursday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

And that definitely is working as long lines filled the Starbucks at Divisadero and U Streets in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.

It's worth noting that to get one of the holiday cups you must order a "holiday drink."

This includes eggnog and other seasonal beverages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofresno downtownholidaystarbuckschristmas
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 2 decades
Starbucks testing mobile order only store
Coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas in Seattle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead, tied to bed inside home
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Show More
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More TOP STORIES News