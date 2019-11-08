Fresno Starbucks jammed with customers vying for new holiday cups

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas time has arrived at Starbucks.The coffee giant rolled out its signature red and green cups on Thursday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.A Starbucks executive says the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.And that definitely is working as long lines filled the Starbucks at Divisadero and U Streets in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.It's worth noting that to get one of the holiday cups you must order a "holiday drink."This includes eggnog and other seasonal beverages.