Fresno State food cupboard running low amid coronavirus concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As new precautionary measures go into place in light of the coronavirus, the Fresno State student cupboard is taking a hit.
Right now, staff at the student cupboard are struggling to keep shelves stocked.
"We used to see students in between classes come in get a few items, come back the next day get a few items," said Jessica Medina with the Food Security Project. "What we're seeing now and why our shelves are emptying so quickly is students are coming in and getting an entire basket at one time."
Students are still only allowed one of each item, so the items students can receive has not changed.
"They need those service even more now than ever because they can't get what they need at a grocery store," said Medina.
They're completely out of beans and rice and low on cereal and pasta. They say if you can't make it to the store, financial donations go even farther.
"A financial donation would be even easier for folks at this point," said Director of Wellness Services Alicia Nelson. "People are staying home and not going out. You can donate directly from your home on your computer, anywhere electronically."
This March is also the student cupboard's largest fundraiser 'March Match Up', but in light of recent events they're not even close to meeting their goal.
"Right now, we're at less than 25% of our goal, so we are really encouraging people out there to donate," said Nelson.
