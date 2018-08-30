FOOD & DRINK

Fresno woman among top ten in Marie Callender's pie recipe contest

Beth Kinsey's Bourbon Derby Pie is among the top ten recipes in a contest sponsored by Marie Callender's.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Flour, brown sugar, and eggs-- these are only some of the ingredients that go into creating Beth Kinsey's Bourbon Derby Pie

"I have the vanilla measured out, my salt, and then I have to do the bourbon and then we mix it all together," said Kinsey.

Simple ingredients earning her the title of finalist along 10 others in the Marie Callender's Pie Recipe Contest.

"When I submitted my recipe I thought there was a fluke chance, and I could not believe it when they notified me," Kinsey said.

The winner takes home a $500 gift card, but most importantly, their recipe will be featured at the restaurant

Kinsey's secret to winning is her grandmother's recipe.

"I want them to wow their taste buds and just enjoy every ingredient in there, and the bourbon just gives it that extra touch."

To bring home the win she needs the publics help. People must go online and vote for their favorite. The contest is going on until September 9th.

Click here to vote.
