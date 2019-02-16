Fresno's 3 best spots to spend big on Italian food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. The Annex Kitchen
Photo: Cuc N./Yelp
Topping the list is The Annex Kitchen. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno, the Italian spot is the highest rated high-end Italian restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 931 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to find rustic Italian cuisine influenced by seasonal produce locally-sourced throughout Central California. Hand-crafted pastas are on offer, along with wood-fired pizzas and elegant starters like steamed mussels, roasted bone marrow with garlic confit and arancini -- crispy risotto balls with mozzarella, basil pesto and tomato sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Parma Restaurant
Photo: Sandra R./Yelp
Next up is Northwest Fresno's Parma Restaurant, situated at 6729 N. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Established in 1999 by Parma-native Elena Corsini Mastro, the popular Italian ristorante has since become the recipient of several Fresno-area awards, including "Best Italian Restaurant" and "Most Romantic," boasts the eatery on its website.
Look for authentic flavors of Northern Italy in its made-from-scratch pasta dishes and signature entrees like smoked duck breast with grilled polenta, spicy pan-seared chicken with roasted potatoes and potato gnocchi with Gorgonzola sauce. (See the full menu here.)
3. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia
Photo: flower s./Yelp
Last but not least, Central Fresno's Oggi Cosi Si Mangia, located at 1110 N. Van Ness Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Italian spot four stars out of 165 reviews.
The menu specializes in traditional Italian cuisine and Old World recipes, from steamed clams and mushroom bruschetta to fettuccine Alfredo and chicken Marsala. (You can check out the full menu here.)